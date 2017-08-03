Donald Trump’s Deputy Assistant Lisa Curtis visits New Delhi for Indo-US forum; meets Ajit Doval, S Jaishankar

Curtis was in New Delhi for the Indo-US forum, but her visit was not officially announced by the American or Indian side. (Image: Reuters)

Deputy Assistant to the US President, Lisa Curtis, who was on a two-day India visit, met the Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval to discuss the bilateral relations between the two countries. Curtis, who is the National Security Council Senior Director for South and Central Asia, met various senior government officials as well as business executives to discuss US-India relations and regional issues, informed a US Embassy statement said.

According to a report by Indian Express, Curtis during her meeting is understood to have discussed various issues including the border-standoff with China. She has been reportedly in touch with Indian officials since July over the over the issue. Curtis was in New Delhi for the Indo-US forum, but her visit was not officially announced by the American or Indian side. Curtis was elected by US NSA General HR McMaster for the crucial position in the White House and is also a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation, a Washington DC-based think-tank.

During her 2-day visit to the national capital, Curtis was accompanied by Alice Wells, US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, and Acting Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan. The two met with other senior Indian government officials as well as several thought leaders and business executives.

The paper further quoted a US embassy statement, which stated that during their meetings, Curtis and Wells discussed the “common objectives such as combating terrorist threats, promoting security and stability across the Indo-Pacific region, increasing free and fair trade, and strengthening energy linkages”.

“They reiterated President Trump and Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi’s commitment to expand and deepen the strategic partnership between our countries and advance common objectives… Both looked forward to maintaining the positive momentum of the bilateral relationship following PM Modi’s successful visit to Washington in June,” the embassy statement added further.