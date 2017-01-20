Donald Trump tweets his work is about to begin

Students of an art school apply finishing touches to a portrait of President elect Donald Trump, made of oil pastel paints and decorated with flowers, before his swearing-in ceremony, in Mumbai. (Reuters)

Hours before his inauguration today, US President-elect Donald Trump tweeted that his job of shaking up America’s political and economic status quo is about to begin. Trump turned to his favorite mode of communications at one of his favorite tweet times — early morning — as crowds began to gather on the National Mall in the center of Washington for his swearing-in as the 45th US president.

It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES – THE WORK BEGINS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2017

The political outsider, real estate mogul and former TV reality star wrote: “It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES – THE WORK BEGINS!”

Thank you for joining us at the Lincoln Memorial tonight- a very special evening! Together, we are going to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/5d774OCx5o — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2017

An estimated 800,000 people are forecast to turn out at the foot of the Capitol and along the vast Mall to witness the culmination of Trump’s unlikely bid for the White House.