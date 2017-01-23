Donald Trump signs order withdrawing US from Trans-Pacific trade deal

Trump called the TPP order a “great thing for the American worker.” (Reuters)

Following his election vow, newly-appointed US President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order formally withdrawing United States of America from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal. In an Oval Office ceremony, Trump also signed an order imposing a federal hiring freeze and a directive banning US non-governmental organisations receive federal funding from providing abortions abroad. Trump called the TPP order a “great thing for the American worker.”

