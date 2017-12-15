Donald Trump Jerusalem move: Arab ambassadors want strong stand from India

Donald Trump Jerusalem move: Arab ambassadors in Delhi met top officials in South Block, including Minister of State, External Affairs, M J Akbar, and expressed their ‘deep concern’ over US President Donald Trump’s announcement officially recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital last week.

They have expressed that they were 'upset' at what they think is a "lack of condemnation" in India's statement on the issue, according to Indian Express report. Arab envoys "urged" that New Delhi "should" come up with a "stronger statement" condemning Trump's announcement on December 6 in which he also said that the US Embassy would be relocated to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv. After hearing the envoys, sources said Indian officials, led by Akbar, sought to allay their concerns and said that New Delhi was not going to take any position dictated by a "third country". "We told them that our policies are based on our principles and reiterated our long-standing position," according to report.

President Donald Trump had recognised Jerusalem as Israels capital and ordered to start the process of moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city which many Arab leaders warned could trigger an upheaval in the already volatile Middle East. The controversial decision, which was promised by Trump during his 2016 campaign and appeals to his right-wing base, could lead to massive protests in the Middle East and elsewhere, Arab leaders warned. “I have determined it is time to officially recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,” Trump said. President Trump made the major announcement from the White House. In taking this action, Trump fulfils a major campaign promise. The international community considers east Jerusalem illegally occupied by Israel and most countries have their embassies in Tel Aviv.

According to reports, Palestinian government, under President Mahmoud Abbas, has also conveyed to India, through “diplomatic channels”, that New Delhi should “walk the talk” and follow up on the statements issued by PM Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj during Abbas’s visit to India this year and issue a “strong statement”. Responding to Trump’s announcement, the Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said: “India’s position on Palestine is independent and consistent. It is shaped by our views and interests, and not determined by any third country.”