Donald Trump H-1B visa row: India reacts, says no executive order passed so far

H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US firms to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise in specialised fields. (Reuters)

As the speculations continue on whether Donald Trump will sign an executive order on the H-1B visa, India has today asserted that no such order has yet been passed by the Trump administration. The Ministry of external Affairs further said that it will not ‘prejudge’ the outcome of the three private bills raised in this regard when they go through the full Congressional process.

“No executive order has been signed so far… Three private bills have been introduced in the US House of Representatives. Such bills have been introduced in the past also and such bills have to go through the full Congressional process. Let’s not prejudge the outcome because we have seen what has happened to the similar bills in the past also. If and when the executive order is passed, we will certainly give a reaction,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

Also Watch:



He also said India remains in dialogue with the Trump Administration as well as US Congress at the senior levels over the issue.

“They are fully aware of our position in this particular matter i.e Indian software exports and Indian software technical professionals add to the competitiveness of the US industry,” Swarup said.

H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US firms to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise in specialised fields. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year.

The signing of the new executive order by President Trump on the H-1B visas stands as a major threat for the Indian techies. National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) said that the Lofgren Bill contains provisions which might be challenging for the Indian IT sector and might also leave loopholes that will nullify the objective of saving American jobs. In an official statement, NASSCOM stated that it will be engaging with the US administration and legislators both directly and through the Government of India.

(With inputs from agencies)