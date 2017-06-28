Ivanka Trump to visit India after PM Narendra Modi invites her for GES summit brainchild of Barack Obama

Modi Trump meet: US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump will visit India later this year to attend Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES). (Reuters image)

Modi Trump meet: US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump will visit India later this year to attend Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES). Prime Minister Modi had welcomed Ivanka saying, he was delighted to have met her at the White House. The Prime Minister said he was looking forward to welcoming her in India. In response, Ivanka tweeted thanking PM Modi for inviting her to lead the US delegation to the event. It has been learned that GES is a brainchild of former US President Barack Obama, according to Indian Express report. The summit was first organised in Washington DC in 2010. The eighth edition of the event will be held in India. Previously, the event was hosted in Istanbul, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, Marrakech, Nairobi, and the last one in 2016 in Silicon Valley, the report says.

The schedule and venue are yet to be decided, the report says, adding that a call will be taken by the Union Cabinet. President Trump said he was excited about PM Modi inviting his daughter Ivanka for the event. Trump said that the gesture will further strengthen the bilateral economic partnership. The plan for hosting the event was announced during PM Modi’s US visit in June 2016. In a joint statement, it was said that the US welcomed India’s hosting of the 2017 Global Entrepreneurship Summit while recognising the importance of fostering an enabling environment for innovation and empowering entrepreneurs, according to the IE report.

PM Modi has time to time pitched for startup. Startup India was held in January 2016. The event was attended by global tech entrepreneurs and investors such as SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son, Snapdeal CEO Kunal Bahl, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal, among others.

As per the GES 2016 agenda, the summit was addressed by Obama, along with other big names of the tech industry including the then CEO of Uber Travis Kalanick, Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

GES showcases entrepreneurs and investors from around the world, and connect American entrepreneurs and investors with their international counterparts, the report said adding that the summit typically includes a wide range of workshops, panels, ignite talks, pitch competitions, mentoring and networking sessions.

Trump had extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Modi even as he, along with First Lady Melania, received him at the White House. Heaping praises on PM Modi, Trump said that he had been reading a lot about him and that he would want to congratulate him for the exemplary leadership he has shown, primarily, economically. Prime Minister Modi, while thanking Trump for the warm welcome rendered to him, said the kind of welcome he was given, it was a welcome to the 125 crore people of India.