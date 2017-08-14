Donald Trump calls up Narendra Modi to extend Independence Day greetings; PM takes to Twitter to thank US president

“Appreciate the warm felicitations from @POTUS, who called this evening to convey Independence Day greetings. Thank you @realDonaldTrump,” the prime minister tweeted. (Representative image Reuters)

US President Donald Trump on Monday called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend greetings on the eve of Independence Day 2017. Modi shared this information through a tweet. “Appreciate the warm felicitations from @POTUS, who called this evening to convey Independence Day greetings. Thank you @realDonaldTrump,” the prime minister tweeted. India is all set to celebrate its 71st Independence Day on Tuesday. Earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on the eve of India’s Independence Day.

This was the first time Kovind addressed the nation after being sworn-in as the 13th President of India on 25 July. In his first sentence, President Kovind said, “I congratulate the nation on the eve of Independence Day.” Paying homage to freedom fighters who sacrificed everything in their efforts to win freedom for the country, President added, “We are indebted to those who laid down there lives for our independence.”

PM Modi will be giving his speech for the 4th time from the ramparts of the Red Fort. In his last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on July 30, PM had appealed to the public to send their suggestions for his Independence Day speech. “When I address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, I am merely the medium.

The voice is of 125 crore Indians. Share your ideas for the speech on this Independence Day, on the specially created open forum on the Narendra Modi App” the Prime Minister said. Modi added that he will try to give words to their dreams and added that he has been getting suggestions from every corner of the country for August 15.