Donald Trump attacks Pakistan over ‘lies & deceit’ on terror and aid, says ‘No More!’

In a big blow to Pakistan, US President Donald Trump slammed the country and said that he will ‘No More!’ give it financial support. In his long Tweet using every bit of 280 characters Twitter provides, he wrote that the US has ‘foolishly’ given money to Pakistan. He also pointed out that more than $33 billion have been given to Pakistan in the last 15 years. He also said that Pakistan has given US ‘nothing but lies & deceit’. Trump also made a strong comment and slammed Pakistan for making fools of United States leaders. He even called Pakistan out for providing refuge to terrorists. Trump ended his tweet with ‘No More!’. Trump’s tweet read: “The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

Meanwhile, on New Year’s Eve, Donald Trump reiterated his resolve to make America great again. He took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote: “HAPPY NEW YEAR! We are MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and much faster than anyone thought possible!”

Responding to US President Donald Trump’s comments, Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif tweeted, ” We will respond to President Trump’s tweet shortly inshallah…Will let the world know the truth..difference between facts & fiction..”

Trump was expected to make an announcement as multiple reports have emerged a couple of days ago saying the administration was strongly considering withholding the $255 million in aid to Pakistan, reports Indian Express.

Back in October 2017, Donald Trump administration gave Pakistan a ‘last chance’ to work with the US and come clean on terrorism. US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on October 3, 2017 said, “We need to try one more time to make this strategy work with them, by, with and through the Pakistanis, and if our best efforts fail, the president is prepared to take whatever steps are necessary,” Mattis was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The relations between US and Pakistan soured after Donald Trump came to power. It was reported that Trump administration is looking into possible actions which that can be taken against Pakistan. Some of these actions include expanding US drone strikes and downgrading Pakistan’s status as a major non-NATO ally.