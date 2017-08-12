Soon, domestic flyers carrying only hand baggage at Delhi airport can avail swift boarding access

Soon, domestic air travellers at Delhi airport carrying only hand baggage to get an exclusive corridor. (PTI)

Soon, domestic air travellers at Delhi airport carrying only hand baggage to get an exclusive corridor. According to a Hindustan Times report, the CISF likely to introduce a model of express secuirty check that has been introduced at the Hyderabad airport in the national capital as well. This model will meant for the convenience of travellers carrying only hand baggage. This will give a big relief to the passengers as they need not to stand in the long ques along with passengers travelling with number of baggages. Passengers should make a note that to avail such facility, one needs to carry either an e-boarding pass or a printout of web check-in.

“At Hyderabad airport, biometric-cum-bar code reader is installed so the passengers can use their mobile for check-in. We would want to replicate the facility in Delhi and other airports after we get the biometric system here. A lot of time is saved by this facility,” said OP Singh, Director General of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was quoted saying in the HT report. To make it more user friendly and cluttered free, the Bureau for Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is in the process of installing biometric system at Delhi airport. After the introduction of such system, the travellers can use their phone as the ticket. The code on the e-ticket and e-boarding pass will help passengers in getting entry to airport. For a smooth entry to airport, the passengers can use the code on the e-ticket and e-boarding pass in their mobile phones.

“The first condition is that passenger has to carry only hand baggage. We will have baggage screening machine and door frame metal detector at the entry gate. Passengers can also show the printout of e-boarding card or they can get the printout at the self check-in kiosks. Passengers will save 20-25 minutes through this dedicated corridor,” said a CISF official in the HT report.

Such system and model can help smoother operations at Delhi airport which handled about 15 million domestic departing passengers every year. With the introduction of express security check facility, travellers from corporate and government sectors who are regular flyers and normally carries only a hand baggage can avail the maximum benefit. This system can also reduce the uneasiness in flyers at a busy airport like Delhi. “The CISF reinvents and upgrades itself continuously. We are committed to provide security of a very high order and simultaneously are very focused on passenger comfort,” Singh added in the HT report.