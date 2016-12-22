Domestic airline passenger growth has risen to 23.1 %: Jayant Sinha

The total number of passengers carried by domestic airlines from January to November, this year, had been 903.3 lakh in comparison to the 733.8 lakh passengers carried in 2015. (Reuters)

Depicting the swift growth in civil aviation, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha, today, in a post in Twitter shared the domestic airline passenger growth for calendar year-to-date. Sinha, in his tweet, said that the airlines had flew nearly 90 lakh passengers in the last month. and the Domestic airline passenger growth had been 23.1 %.

The total number of passengers carried by domestic airlines from January to November, this year, had been 903.3 lakh in comparison to the 733.8 lakh passengers carried in 2015. While the month-on-month growth is 22,4 %, number of passengers carried in the month of November is 89.6 lakh, this year, while the number was 73.2 lakh, in November last year.

In another major relief to airlines and airport operators, Civil Aviation Ministry has extended the validity of the regular Aerodrome Entry Passes (AEP) by three months to March next year, amid the process of rolling out of biometric access control system (BACS)at 48 airports in the country. As part of the regulations, airline and airport executives, and others working there have to get their AEPs renewed annually.

“Validity of all regular aerodrome entry passes (AEP) except for temporary AEPs and AEPs issued to the ground handling agents, which are expiring on December 31, 2016, has been extended up to March 31, 2017 without any endorsement in the existing AEPs,” the Ministry said in its communication to all regional directors at BCAS.

Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), which is the apex aviation security body, has the mandate to issue all categories of AEPs to the airlines and airports employees. BCAS has regional offices at eight locations-Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Amritsar and Hyderabad.