Dola Sen row: Samajwadi Party holds Air India responsible for such repetitive incidents

Defending Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen, who delayed an Air India flight by 30 minutes, the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday held the national carrier responsible for such repetitive incidents. Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal said that if such incidents keep happening, then they would have to stall the Parliament and apprise it of the same. “Why is this only happening in Air India? I remember once travelling in j-class and the way their staff gave me the breakfast, it looked as if they had obliged me by giving breakfast. Somewhere, Air India is at fault.

Air India’s CMD should look into this. If such incidents keep happening with MPs, then we will have to bring the same before the Parliament. It is not appropriate when such incidents take place and then you (Airlines) ban MPs,” Agarwal told ANI. In yet another reminder of the VVIP culture, Dola Sen yesterday delayed the Air India flight from Delhi to Kolkata by 30 minutes after refusing to abide by the security protocols. As per sources, Air India had requested Sen to shift her senior citizen mother’s seat from the emergency exit, but the MP refused and created a ruckus.

Sen’s mother was on wheel chair and as per rules she couldn’t sit near the exit door. The crew requested the MP to change the seat. Recently, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad also delayed Air India flight for 45 minutes and even attracted a controversy for hitting the staffer of national carrier with his slipper over the issue of seating arrangement. Air India and six private airlines banned the 56-year-old MP from flying as he refused to apologise for the incident that triggered nationwide outrage.