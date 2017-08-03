Doklam standoff: Sushma Swaraj says disappointed that Congress sought information from China, not us

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday addressed the Rajya Sabha on the ongoing standoff with China at Doklam near the Sikkim border. (Source: PTI)

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday addressed the Rajya Sabha on the ongoing standoff with China at Doklam near the Sikkim border. She hit back at Congress saying that India’s foreign relations were spoiled when Congress was ruling the nation. Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with Chinese, the EAM said she was disappointed to know that the leader of biggest Opposition party in the country sought information from the other country and not from the Indian government. Responding to Opposition’s attacks, Sushma Swaraj said the government is not working to find a solution to the Doklam standoff but to improve the bilateral relations with China. “Doklam par negotiate nahi kar rahe keval, hum bilateral relations par baat kar rahe hain China ke saath. Hal usi se niklega,” she said.

While addressing the Rajya Sabha members, the senior BJP leader said friendly countries are those who help you in tough times. She gave the example of Sri Lanka floods and Nepal earthquake and added that India was the first country to provide help. Questioning Congress, Sushma asked why was the party not concerned in 2008 and 2011. Addressing the issue of relations with Pakistan, the MEA said BJP had decided its roadmap for Pakistan even before coming into power. She added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision for New India.

While maintaining the fact that war is the answer to any problem she said, “Kisi bhi samasya ka samadhan yuddh se nahi nikalta, yuddh ke baad bhi samvaad karna padta hai tab nikalta hai (no problem can be solved by war, people have to engage in dialogue even after the war is over).” However, she added that India has a strong Army.

Replying to Ram Gopal Yadav, Sushma Swaraj said there was a time when he had said that the US is with the Pakistan and Russia is with India but now we have entered in a time where both US and Russia are with India. She added that this is a result of India’s foreign policies. Talking about Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sushma Swaraj said while the first PM of India gained respect at the individual level, PM Narendra Modi has gained respect worldwide.

Sushma’s statement came one day after senior government officials while rebutting China’s claim that the number of Indian security personnel at the tri-junction has come down, denied of any such development. In this strong rebuttal, it was also asserted that there was status quo at the Doklam for past six weeks. The reply came after the Chinese foreign ministry issued a document saying, “Over 400 people at one point, have put up three tents and advanced over 180 metres into the Chinese territory. As of end of July, there were still over 40 Indian border troops and one bulldozer illegally staying in the Chinese territory.”