Doklam standoff: Indian Army, PLA clash in Ladakh; China skips Independence Day meets

Doklam standoff: Although no shots were fired, Indian and Chinese armies were involved jostling. (Photo: IE)

Doklam standoff: On the 71st Independence Day on August 15, the India and Chinese armies were involved in a disagreement on the Pangong lake in Ladakh. This clash further added to the tension that prevails between the two over the two-month Doklam standoff in the east. According to Indian Express, the incident occurred at Pangong Tso around 7.30 am near the Finger-6 part of the 135-km long lake. Although no shots were fired, the two fronts were involved jostling. This is the first time since 2005, when the People’s Liberation Army of China declined India’s invitation to participate in ceremonial border meetings on the occasion of Independence Day.

As per sources, the ceremonial border meetings did not take place at any of the five designated border meeting points on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). While talking about the incident, the Indian army said that the invitations were sent to the Chinese counterparts but no response was received. It added that 52 trucks of the Chinese army were later spotted parked on the road built by the Chinese on the side of the lake but they moved out by the evening. Earlier in the month, on August 1 the Chinese Army did not hold its annual ceremonial meeting on the occasion of the founding day of the PLA. Adhering to the prevailing practices, officials said, is in the interest of both sides in reducing tensions on the border, according to the report.

The two ceremonial meeting in the month of August between Indian and Chinese armies are being held every year ever since 2005 after the Protocol on Modalities for the Implementation of Confidence Building Measures in the Military Field Along the Line of Actual Control in the India-China Border Areas was signed. According to Article V of the Protocol, “Both sides shall hold two additional border meetings each year at Spanggur Gap in the Western Sector, Nathu La in the Sikkim Sector and Bum La in the Eastern Sector respectively in celebration of the National Day or Army Day of either side.”