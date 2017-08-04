Doklam standoff: India is working on two options to resolve border issue with China, here is how

Doklam standoff: The Narendra Modi government was working on two diplomatic options to resolve border issue with China.

Doklam standoff: The Narendra Modi government was working on two diplomatic options to resolve border issue with China, according to Indian Express report. It has been learnt that first option is Bhutan troops will replace Indian Army at Doklam at the trijunction. This would lead to a mutual disengagement by China and Bhutan. The second option, on which the government is working hard, is of prolonging the standoff until November. In November, the National Congress of the Communist Party of China will and India hopes that de-escalation can take place through quiet diplomacy, the report says. The government was keen to resolve the issue amicably but has ruled letting the Chinese construct a motorable road to Jampheri, as per the report.

Meanwhile, China had said India should show through deeds its willingness to maintain peace at the border and claimed that 48 Indian soldiers were at Doklam area backed by a “large number” of troops at the border to halt Chinese attempts to build a road on its side of the boundary. In a statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the action of the Indian side amounts to that of “irresponsibility and recklessness.” He said that until Wednesday, “there were 48 Indian soldiers and one bulldozer” in Doklam area, describing it as illegal intrusion into Chinese territory, PTI reported on August 3.

The first option of Royal Bhutan Army replacing India army involves coordination issues with Bhutan, as per the report. The government seems to be favouring the second option of prolonging the standoff till November. This because by November the weather in the area deteriorates making any military action, or even road construction, difficult.