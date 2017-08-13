Doklam standoff: Foreign embassies in India adopt wait and watch strategy

The embassies of three major countries are in constant touch with their governments, besides, they are being updated by the ministry (MEA) over the developments. (Reuters)

The Doklam standoff between India and China is on the verge of completing two months but the tension doesn’t seem to be reducing in any way. With the tension brewing between both the countries, major European diplomats in New Delhi have adopted the strategy of ‘ wait and watch’ while conceiving ways they can resort to in case of an escalation, reported The Indian Express. The embassies of three major countries are in constant touch with their governments, besides, they are being updated by the ministry (MEA) over the developments.

A diplomat speaking on the current situation told The Indian Express that the Indian government has not yet asked them to issue any statement saying that they are under total control of the situation. “Your MEA has not asked us to issue any statement so far, and we are still in a wait-and-watch mode. You see, besides the United States, no one else has spoken so far,” the diplomat said.

Many countries are facing a dilemma since they don’t want to hamper their relationship with Beijing because of their economic ties with China. Though they acknowledge India’s maturity during the entire episode diplomats do not want economic relations to be tainted in any way. A diplomat also explained, ” If a situation arises where we have to issue a public statement, it would have to be limited to asking both India and China to resolve it peacefully through dialogue. Anything beyond that would be difficult to say but it will finally depend on how the situation evolves.”

These European countries are in touch with the Bhutanese embassy in Delhi. The ambassadors comparing the Dokalam standoff to Chinese attempts of altering the status quo in the South China Sea were told by the Bhutanese diplomats that it is incorrect and wanted an early resolution between both the countries was expected by them as well.