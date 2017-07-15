Doklam, Sikkim standoff: Government briefs Opposition, Mulayam Singh Yadav wants India to teach a lesson to China

Sources said that Samajwadi Party veteran Mulayam wanted India to teach a lesson to China.

Amid ongoing Sikkim standoff, the Narendra Modi led government informed the Opposition that it was confident of resolving the issue through diplomatic channels and discussions, according to a report in The Indian Express. The report adds that while all parties asked the government to find a diplomatic solution, sources said that Samajwadi Party veteran Mulayam wanted India to teach a lesson to China. Reportedly, Mulayam, who has also served as defence minister, wanted this so that situations, such as the current standoff in Doklam, would not arise in future. The briefing took place on Friday at Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence. According to The Indian Express sources, the Opposition parties asked the central ministers present to make efforts to de-escalate the tension with Beijing and keep diplomatic channels open to resolve the crisis.

On July 13, India had said that it will continue to use diplomatic channels with China to resolve Dokalam stand off and insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held conversation on range of issues in Hamburg. There is a stand off between the armies of India and China in the Dokalam area in the Sikkim sector, where Indian troops stopped road construction by Chinese soldiers on June 16.

“We have diplomatic channels available. We have embassies in both countries. Those channels will continue to be used,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said when asked about the nearly month-long stand off in Dokalam. He also referred to Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar’s remarks at an event in Singapore on the issue. Baglay noted that there were well-established and mutually agreed mechanisms to address differences on border issue as well as tri-junctions.

“Prime Minister Modi and President Xi had a conversation on a range of issues,” Baglay said when asked about the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman’s remarks that there was no bilateral meeting between the two leaders.