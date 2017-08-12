Dogs in Mumbai suburbs turning blue, but why? River Kasadi can be the reason

According to the quality check result of the of the waters at Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, it was found that the treatment done was not enough and the levels of biochemical oxygen demand was 80 milligram a litre. (Representative image PTI)

Something very strange is happening to the stray dogs near Navi Mumbai’s Taloja industrial area. Some dogs in this area have suddenly acquired this bright shade of blue. Nothing has been confirmed on this matter yet but Hindustan Times reports that the reason behind the colour change can be because of the untreated waste released in the nearby river Kasadi. According to the quality check result of the of the waters at Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, it was found that the treatment done was not enough and the levels of biochemical oxygen demand was 80 milligram a litre. Chloride which is harmful to the marine life was also high in level.

The area houses atleast 1,000 pharmaceutical, food and engineering factories and according to research, the polluted water is likely to affect the human health as well. Yogesh Pagade who is a member of the local fishing association had conducted a study last year. He says that a number of complaints were addressed to the MPCB but only the stench has been reduced, pollution levels remain the same. They further said that because the factories are releasing their dyes directly into the water, the animals of the area are suffering.

MPCB officials have said that the complaint has been taken into consideration and strict actions will be taken against the polluters since discharging the dye into water bodies without treating them is illegal. The human rights activist are apprehensive about birds and reptiles who can be affected by the pollution, given the effect it is having on the nearby stray dogs.