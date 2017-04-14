Doesn’t Hema Malini drink too? Why hasn’t she committed suicide? says Bacchu Kadu while talking about farmer suicides

Bollywood actress Hema Malini. (PTI)

Independent MLA from Achalpur in Maharashtra, Bacchu Kaadu today stirred a controversy with a statement that he made while talking about farmers suicide issue in the state while speaking to reporters in Nanded on Thursday after addressing a rally. Reportedly, the leader told media that 75% of MLAs drink, journalists drink. Hema Malini drinks heavily daily, did she commit suicide? Ladu who finds excessive alcoholism as the main reason behind farmers suicide said, “If drinking alcohol is the reason for farmer suicide then there are many actors who drink daily. Doesn’t Hema Malini drink too? Why hasn’t she committed suicide?”

While Hema Malini was not the only person who was attacked by the minister, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was also targetted by the minister for his comment that farmers killed themselves due to the burden of wedding costs, according to an Indian Express report.

You may also want to watch-

This is not the first when the MLA grabbed spotlight with one of his comment the 46-year-old MLA in 2006 created headlines when he climbed into a water tank ‘Sholay-style’ so that the government directs its attention to the Vidarbha farmers suicide cases. In another case, a police complaint was lodged gainst him, when he assaulted a health department official after which the government employees retaliated against him with a strike.