Doctors to be deployed in Uttar Pradesh flood-hit areas to check spread of diseases

Minister Siddharth Nath Singh (ANI)

Teams of medical professionals will be deployed in the flood-hit areas of Uttar Pradesh to check outbreak and spread of diseases, once the water recedes, state health minister Siddharth Nath Singh said today. Gonda, Bahraich, Barabanki are among districts that have been witnessing a flood-like situation since the past few days due to heavy rains. “Orders have been issued to deploy doctors and well equipped medical teams in all the flood outposts set up by the administration in the affected areas of the state,” Singh told newspersons here. The minister through a video conference with the chief medical officers, chief medical superintendents and other officials of his department took stock of the situation in the flood-hit areas today. He directed that special vigil be maintained keeping in mind the risk of outbreak of diseases in the flood-hit areas. Singh said that appropriate funds will be provided for the purchase of medicines and other necessary equipment in hospitals. He also told officials that no laxity will be tolerated. The health minister also said that his department will launch a week-long cleanliness drive in coordination with other departments from tomorrow.