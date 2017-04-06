Doctors at cancer hospital on strike after colleague is attacked. (PTI)

Around hundred junior doctors working at a government-run cancer hospital here today refused to work, following an incident of attack by relatives of a patient. Resident doctors at MP Shah Cancer Hospital, affiliated to the civil hospital, did not turn up for duty and took out a protest march demanding better security, after one of them, Dr Ashok Kumar, was attacked by relatives of a cancer patient last night. The relatives got angry when they were told that the patient, a woman, need not be hospitalised.

“They first attacked three security guards and then came after me and hit me in left hand with a knife,” Dr Kumar told reporters. “Police say they have arrested the accused and want the doctor who was attacked to go and identify them. The doctor himself had to file the FIR. But this is not how the things should be,” said Dr Nayan Gupta, one of the protesting doctors.

“The hospital administration should file the FIR and ensure that culprits are booked,” Dr Gupta said. Deputy Commissioner of Police Parikshita Rathod said that four persons named in the FIR were arrested. Director of the cancer hospital, R K Vyas, told PTI that administration was holding talks with the doctors.

“Doctors refused to join duty today demanding better security across the entire campus, which includes civil hospital, cancer hospital, kidney hospital and other institutes. We are holding talks with them,” he said. Civil hospital doctors had gone on a flash strike recently after a doctor was attacked, following which police had increased the security by deploying additional personnel.