Do you use lift? Must watch this shocking accident video to stay safe

This is not just a news story. In fact, it is a big lesson to all of us. (Photo courtesy: Aaj Tak’s video) This is not just a news story. In fact, it is a big lesson to all of us. It is a shocking video of a lift accident. The video shows a 14-year-old waiting for the lift with utter curiosity. He puts his head inside the duct (meant for sliding and descending of the lift) to look for the lift but all of a sudden the lift came down and hit him, according to a report in Aaj Tak. The teen was severely injured. The incident took place in Bihar capital Patna. The shocking video of the accident is being watched by thousands of people online. The video is going viral. Let’s watch the video to understand what really happened:-

Earlier, it was reported that eight persons were killed when an elevator fell from the 18th floor of an under construction apartment building in east China’s Shandong Province. There were eight persons in the elevator when it fell from the 18th floor of the apartment building under construction in Longkou City Friday evening, local government had confirmed. They were immediately rushed to hospitals but none survived, China-run Xinhua news agency reported.

In a separate incident, a 12-year-old girl died in Mumbai after being hit by a descending lift at a building in suburban Bandra East. The incident occurred at Ashiyana Apartment. Kunot Asif Zaveri, the victim, was waiting for the lift on the third floor with one of her relatives. The grill door of the lift shaft had a gaping hole through which she stuck her neck in, trying to see if the lift was coming, thinking it to be on a lower floor. However, the lift, which was on the sixth floor, came down before she had the chance to pull out her head, and hit her. She was taken to a hospital where she succumbed during the treatment due to heavy bleeding.