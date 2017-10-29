Do you know what is PM Narendra Modi’s special message to media on inner party democracy?

The prime minister said that “many voices” have emerged even in a party like the BJP, where the “overall thought process” used to be the same earlier.

Addressing the media in his annual Diwali Milan programme with journalists, PM Narendra Modi on Saturday came out with some special message on the role of the press in a democracy. Modi urged the press to raise a debate on “internal democracy” in political parties. The prime minister said that “many voices” have emerged even in a party like the BJP, where the “overall thought process” used to be the same earlier. Indian Express reports that Modi, addressing journalists at the BJP headquarters, said: “There should be a debate on the internal democracy of parties. The media should watch how the parties function, how the leadership emerges, how democratic values and ideology are being practised in the parties. Because it’s through political parties only, one person can go up or come down in a democracy like India.”

Modi’s remarks come amid reports that Congress is set to declare Rahul Gandhi. Earlier, addressing party workers in poll-bound Gujarat, Modi had said that the state assembly elections would be a battle between development and dynasty, Indian Express reports.

During the programme, Modi met a number of top journalists from across the country. Accompanied by BJP chief Amit Shah and top party leaders, Modishook hands and posed for pictures. The programme also witnessed the participation of Union Minister Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman. PM Modi said that he gets the opportunity of meeting journalists “without pen and paper” on the occasion of Diwali.

The prime minister also highlighted media’s positive role in democracy. “The nation has seen the positive role played by the media in making the Swachh Bharat Mission a success,” PM Modi said. “Democracy in political parties is a subject people should know more about,” Modi said. “There are hopes from both sides. There are complaints from both sides. But I think it is our professional hazard. We have to find a middle path to move forward, smilingly,” he told mediapersons.

“I recall how I used to spend much of my time with you… Most of you are from the same generation. Getting nostalgic is natural. There were no barriers, no difficulties then. Those were the days when we used to search for you and my speech would some time find some space (in the media),” he was quoted as saying by IANS.

“There were only a few in your fraternity. And the circle has become so big and media itself has so evolved in so many ways… It has posed us a challenge in maintaining contact and maintain openness. There is no problem with intentions, the problem is practical,” Modi said.