Do you know government facing shortage of 39,000 houses for its staff?

There exists a shortage of 39,000 between the accommodation available to government officials and the demand. According to a report by Parliament’s standing committee on urban development 2017-18, as against a huge demand of 1.36 lakh accommodations for government officials in the general pool, the actual availability was only 97,000. The ministry of housing and urban affairs has informed the committee that around 16,000 additional houses would be made available under the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) to meet the gap in demand and supply of government accommodation after the redevelopment of Kidwai Nagar, Sarojni Nagar, Naroji Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Thyagraj, Sriniwaspuri and Mohamadpur in three years by the NBCC and CPWD. Similar other measures by the ministry, such as maintenance of a departmental pool by constructing residential accommodation, and reoccupation of unauthorised land allotted for the purpose to others, are expected to supplement the stock.Further, the committee noted that their recommendation regarding exploring a system for time-bound completion on ongoing works by the NBCC and CPWD has not been addresses at all by the ministry of housing and urban affairs. “In the absence of any plausible explanation, the committee strongly reiterate that a system be evolved for time-bound completion of ongoing works by NBCC and CPWD expeditiously for partially meeting the shortage of huge gap between demand vis-s-vis supply of accommodation for government officials in government pool,” it said.

The committee had asked the ministry of housing and urban development to explore a system for completing the desired work expeditiously in a time-bound manner and minimise the financial burden on the government. Meanwhile, with respect to their recommendation regarding assessment of real-time requirement of accommodation in the government pool, the committee noted the work done for approving a medium and long-term requirement of residential accommodation up to 2027. “The committee would like to be apprised about the salient features of the said medium and long term requirement and also about the progress of work done thereon so far so as to arrive at logical conclusions,” it said. The committee is headed by Pinaki Misra and comprises 29 more MPs — 20 from the Lok Sabha and nine from the Rajya Sabha.