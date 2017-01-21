Do ‘Saraswati bandana’ & not your ‘bandana’: Mamata Banerjee on Union Budget scheduled on 1st Feb

Adding to her tweets she said, instead of presenting the budget why can’t it be celebrated in a big way.(ANI)

Mamata Banerjee in her latest tweets mentioned about Saraswati Puja which is on 1st Feb and the day being very special since it celebrates the goddess of learning in various institutional organisation. Adding to her tweets she said that instead of presenting the budget, it can be celebrated in big way. She said that its a State Government holiday. She was also quoted saying,’Do Saraswati bandana & not your bandana.’

The tweets which came from the Chief Minister of Bengal is a probable dig towards the Narendra Modi Government and the Finance Minister. In her recent tweets she mentions about the Union Budget which is going to be presented by the Modi Government on the same day the festival coincides.

Mamata Banerjee has been shamming the Centre on its decision of demonetisation previously and has stood firmly against it since the note ban. She has criticized the government for lack of planning before introducing demonetisation. She was seen accompanying other political leaders who were against this move.

The Union Budget generally takes place in the month of March-April but unlike every year, the Budget was scheduled in the month of February which had displeased many state political parties which were scheduled to go into assembly polls this February.