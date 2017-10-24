Do penance, work for development of society, says Mohan Bhagwat to swayamsevaks

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (PTI)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat today exhorted volunteers of his outfit to work for the all-round development of society through continued ‘tapasya’ (penance). Addressing an event to mark the 90th birthday celebrations of P Parameswaran, a Sangh ideologue, Bhagwat said the life of a ‘swayamsevak’ (volunteer) itself is a message to society. Hailing Parameswaran, the director of ‘Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram’ here, Bhagwat said his life was a model all RSS activists should follow. The RSS chief said all 40 centres of the Vichara Kendram in the southern state should be developed as world class institutions for intellectual pursuit.

“You should put your labour into that. Then you will see in the coming 10 years that will happen. If resources are required, we should strive to raise the resources… fulfil (achieve the goal) through our own donations,” he said. BJP MLA O Rajagopal, Rajya Sabha member and film star Suresh Gopi were among those present.