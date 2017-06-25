Do not participate in events organised by tobacco companies: Himachal Pradesh government officials

The circular was issued in the light of reports that different government departments were accepting sponsorship from tobacco industries, knowingly or unknowingly.(Representative image Reuters)

The Himachal Pradesh government has asked its officials to not participate in any event or activity organised or sponsored by tobacco industries. “All the heads of departments have been directed not to participate in any event organised by tobacco industries and also not to accept any kind of direct or indirect sponsorship or funding from corporate engaged in tobacco business,” a circular issued by the government said. The circular was issued in the light of reports that different government departments were accepting sponsorship from tobacco industries, knowingly or unknowingly.

“Sponsorship from tobacco companies will weaken our tirade against tobacco, in which, Himachal Pradesh is doing really well,” Director, health safety and regulation department, Raman Kumar Sharma said. In some events organised by tobacco companies, doctors were invited as technical experts. The government said, “Heads of departments should refrain from involvement in such events as it amounted to endorsing the products.”