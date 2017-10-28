Do not entertain applications for retention of government flats, says Delhi’s training and technical education department

It stated that allotment branch of the department has to decline these requests as the provisions of the ‘Allotment of government residences rules’ do not allow further retention beyond the maximum retention period already allowed to them. (PTI)

Fed up with multiple applications for retention of government flats, the training and technical education department of the Delhi government has asked principals of polytechnics and ITIs not to entertain such requests. The department has issued a memorandum to all educational institutes concerned, asking them not to forward such requests to it and decline at their level. Estate managers have also been directed to take necessary steps to get the quarter vacated on the expiry date of retention period in all such cases. “It has been noticed that estate managers, principals of ITIs and polytechnics, heads of offices and branch incharges are forwarding the requests of allottes/legal heirs of deceased allottees, for further retention of government accommodation occupied by them, beyond the maximum retention period already allowed to them,” the memorandum stated.

It stated that allotment branch of the department has to decline these requests as the provisions of the ‘Allotment of government residences rules’ do not allow further retention beyond the maximum retention period already allowed to them. Also, the Public Works Department (PWD) also runs a drive time-to-time to get government flats vacated in the city. In 2014, the PWD had launched a major drive to get its flats vacated in various government colonies across the national capital and took action against illegal occupants.