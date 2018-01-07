Do not compromise on insurgency issue: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy tells Assam government

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy. (PTI)

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy today urged the Assam government not to compromise on the insurgency problem. During his visit to the city, Swamy said that any rebel group carrying out subversive activities against the sovereignty of the nation should be eliminated. Replying to queries regarding the recently published first draft of the National Citizens Register (NRC), Swamy said that politically it is an apt honour for legal Indian citizens. “It is a process executed under the direction of the Supreme Court to find out the illegal foreigners and to deport them from the Indian soil. So, everybody should accept it honestly, extending their cooperation to make the process successful,” he added. Commenting on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent remark on NRC update in which she said the BJP was “conspiring” to drive out Bengalis from Assam by excluding their names from the list, Swamy said that if the Supreme Court-designed process has irritated her, she should frame a policy herself on it.

While mentioning that McMahon Line is the historic boundary between India and China, the BJP leader said there is an urgent need of understanding with China for mitigating the border disputes.