  3. DMRC backs out of Kerala’s Light Metro

DMRC backs out of Kerala’s Light Metro

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has backed out of Kerala's proposed Rs 6,728-crore Light Metro in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 7, 2018 5:44 AM
dmrc, delhi metro, kerala, keral light metro DMRC principal advisor E Sreedharan has officially communicated decision to the state government.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has backed out of Kerala’s proposed Rs 6,728-crore Light Metro in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. DMRC principal advisor E Sreedharan has officially communicated this decision to the state government.

According to the letter that E Sreedharan has written to Kerala government principal secretary (public works) G Kamalavardhana Rao, DMRC’s decision comes following the state government’s reluctance to sign the turnkey consultancy agreement for the preparatory works of the transit system, even 14 months after the consultancy was assigned to DMRC.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top