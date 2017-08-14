DMRC announces up to 50 pct off on Delhi Metro tickets on Independence Day 2017

The discount has been announced in the wake of Independence Day.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMCRC) has announced that it will offer up to 50 per cent off on Delhi Metro tickets. The discount has been announced in the wake of Independence Day and will remain in place only till 15th August 2017, according to a report in Amar Ujala. Also, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Monday decided to keep the parking lots at all the stations of Delhi Metro closed, keeping in mind security concerns ahead of Independence Day on Tuesday.

According to the statement by DMRC, parking facilities will not be available outside the Metro stations from 6 am on Monday i.e., August 14, 2017, till 2 pm on Tuesday i.e, August 15, 2017, keeping in mind the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day.

They have also issued an order instructing all the contractors to clean up the parking space, keeping in mind the spirit of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. In addition to it, they have asked their officials to inspect the parking facilities.

Earlier, the Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday issued an order stating that traffic restrictions will be in place on Tuesday.