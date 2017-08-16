DMK President M Karunanidhi admitted to Kauvery hospital in Chennai

DMK President M Karunanidhi has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. It has been learnt that the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was admitted for an endoscopic procedure. (PTI image)

DMK President M Karunanidhi has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, according to ANI report. It has been learnt that the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was admitted for an endoscopic procedure, the report says. Notably, the DMK partriarch could not cast his vote on July 17 Presidential election due to health reasons, party working president M K Stalin was quoted as saying by PTI. 94-year-old Karunanidhi has been facing health issues since October last and has not participated in public functions.

During October last year, Karunanidhi was diagnosed with allergy caused by a medicine he had used and was then advised rest. He was discharged from a private hospital on December 23 after a week-long treatment for breathing difficulty caused by throat and lung infections and since then has been recuperating at his home in the state capital, PTI reported.

During hospitalisation, the party patriarch had undergone tracheostomy to optimise breathing. The DMK General Council meet originally scheduled for December 20 last year, had to be cancelled in view of Karunanidhi’s hospitalisation. However, the council meet held in January this year named Stalin, long considered the political heir of Karunandhi, as the Working President, a new party post, according to PTI report.