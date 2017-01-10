DMK opposes “removal” of Pongal from Centre’s holiday list

A party headquarters release said Pongal had now been made a restricted holiday under which an employee could opt to avail holiday if she or he desired so. (Reuters)

DMK today claimed that the Centre has removed Pongal, the harvest festival of Tamil Nadu from the list of compulsory holidays for its employees and have announced a protest against the move on January 11 here.

The alleged move was tantamount to putting a question mark over the “nation’s pluralism,” a party headquarters release said here, adding Pongal had now been made a restricted holiday under which an employee could opt to avail holiday if she or he desired so.

You may also like to watch this:

National holidays including Republic and Independence Days fall in the list of compulsory holidays.

“The Central government should immediately withdraw this,” the release said, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recategorise Pongal under the compulsory holidays list.

While an employee is entitled to a holiday under compulsory holiday category, a holiday under restricted clause is allowed after prior permission.