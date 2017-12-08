DMK MLA moves Madras HC seeking contempt proceedings against Chief Secretary, DGP

The plea filed by Singanallur constituency Legislator N Karthik is likely to be taken up for hearing on Monday. (PTI)

A DMK MLA today moved the Madras High Court seeking to initiate contempt proceedings against the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and the DGP for wilfully disobeying court orders in connection with erection of illegal digital banners in Coimbatore for MGR centenary celebrations. The plea filed by Singanallur constituency Legislator N Karthik is likely to be taken up for hearing on Monday. Recently, the MLA filed a petition seeking to remove illegal and unauthorised hoardings, arches, banners and flex boards across Coimbatore by the AIADMK in view of former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran’s centenary celebrations scheduled in the city. He alleged the illegal banners caused the death of an NRI software engineer, who died after hitting one such unauthorised banner erected along a highway in the city. On November 30, the High Court observed that erection of arches, display boards, banners with poles abutting into public streets and pavements, which obstruct free and safe movement of traffic or free and safe movement of pedestrians or obstruct visibility of drivers is patently illegal and directed authorities to immediately remove them.

The DMK MLA claimed that even after several reminders about the court’s order, the authorities failed to remove the banners and initiate appropriate action against the offenders. “The government being a role model in implementing orders of the court ought to have strictly complied with the directions and observations made by the High Court,” he submitted. “But, there is a total deliberate failure in complying with the order of the court and the same amounts to contempt of court,” he contended. Both, officials who granted alleged permits to erect the banners in contravention of the court direction and the persons, who erected them shall be liable to be punished under the provisions of the Contempt of Courts Act, he said.