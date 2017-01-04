DMK General Council Meeting: MK Stalin elected as party’s working president

Stalin, who is the leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, was elevated from the post of Treasurer in the party. (PTI)

MK Stalin was elected as DMK’s working president in the party’s general council meeting on Wednesday. Stalin, who is the leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, was elevated from the post of Treasurer in the party.

Inside visuals of DMK general council meeting in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Meeting still underway pic.twitter.com/PpanBsRGHy — ANI (@ANI_news) January 4, 2017

In the meeting, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) members paid condolence to J Jayalalithaa who died on December 5 after prolonged illness. After this the meeting started with taking several important decisions including passing resolutions. As many as 16 resolutions were passed on the day including one that urges the central government to take action in the issue of lifting ban on ‘Jallikattu’, a bull taming sport. The party also staged a demonstration on Tuesday urging the State and Central governments to take immediate steps to conduct Jallikattu during the harvest festival of Pongal later this month.

Besides Jallikattu, the meeting also passed resolution against demonetisation that urges the Centre to mitigate the hardships faced by common people due to the note-ban. The matter to urge Sri Lanka to immediately release arrested Tamil fishermen with their boats was also raised during the meeting.

The decision came amidst the ill-health of the party patriarch M Karunanidhi, who has been remaining confined to his Gopalapuram residence since October last.