DMK delegation meets JP Nadda over exempting Tamil Nadu from NEET

A delegation of DMK MPs today met Union minister J P Nadda and urged him to hasten the process of getting president’s nod for two bills passed in Tamil Nadu Assembly over exempting the state from the National Entrance Cum Eligibility Test (NEET). DMK Rajya Sabha MPs Tiruchi Siva, T K S Elangovan and R S Bharathi met the Union health minister and apprised him about the issue. “There has been too much delay on the issue. The state (TN) ministers are now taking efforts after we (opposition DMK) announced a human chain agitation on the matter,” Siva said, adding that students have been affected by the common medical entrance examination.

The DMK had announced to hold a human chain protest on July 27 across all districts of the state seeking presidential assent to the bills. Similarly, the ruling AIADMK ministers from the state headed by Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai earlier met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to exert pressure on the Centre regarding the issue. The delegation had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other central ministers last week regarding the matter.

The AIADMK, DMK and other parties in the state have been opposing the NEET, saying state board students, especially from rural areas, would find it difficult to compete with CBSE students.