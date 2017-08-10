DMK celebrates 75th anniversary of mouthpiece Murasoli; Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan likely to attend

The two-day celebration is being held in Chennai. Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and Matinee idol Kamal Haasan are likely to attend the event. (PTI image)

The principal Opposition party in Tamil Nadu DMK today celebrated the 75th anniversary of its mouthpiece Murasoli, according to India Today report. The two-day celebration is being held in Chennai. Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and Matinee idol Kamal Haasan are likely to attend the event, the report says. The event is being held at Kalaivanar Arangam, a prominent auditorium in Tamil Nadu capital. On Thursday evening, Haasan and other journalists will speak about Murasoli. The event will also witness party’s working president MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin’s vote of thanks.

The presence of Rajinikanth and Haasan, if they attend the event, bears significance after both the legendary actors have hinted about entering politics. While Rajinikanth is keeping cards close to the chest, Haasan has been criticizing AIADMK over an array of issues. Stalin had even backed Hassan.

“I have not denied it. We are discussing and yet to take a decision. Once I take a decision I will inform you”, Rajinikanth told reporters on June 22 in response to a question regarding his meeting with the political leaders. The actor, who met his fans in May, had asked them to “prepare for war” hinting that he might consider entering politics.

Meanwhile, ever since Kamal Haasan had made allegations of corruption in the government, he has been targeted by the ruling dispensation, with Chief Minister K Palaniswami himself asking the national award winning actor to take the political plunge to get the proper response. Local Administration Minister SP Velumani had sought proof for Haasan’s allegations and had asked if the actor was ready to furnish tax details of his films. The opposition parties, including DMK, have backed Haasan and urged the government to respond to his charges of corruption rather than targeting him.

On July 20, a meeting was held in Chennai to discuss preparations ahead of platinum jubilee celebrations of Murasoli, PTI reported. Allies and leaders of political parties are expected to be invited for the platinum jubilee of the newspaper event.