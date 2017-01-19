DMK announces statewide “rail roko agitation” after state’s failure to bring an ordinance for Jallikattu

DMK working President M K Stalin today said that Tamil Nadu CM should seek further measures to conduct Jallikattu legally. (PTI)

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s failure to push for an ordinance to allow Jallikattu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam were more agitated and announed a statewide “rail roko agitation” where they will create a massive blockade around the state’s railway stations during their protest.

DMK also termed Modi’s failure as “regrettable” saying, if Chief Minister O Panneeselvam had taken an all party delegation to meet him, the feelings of the people of the state could have been expressed better. But Modi also expressed his support to the state government’s decision, MK Stalin, DMK working president and opposition leader, said in a statement. Modi has appreciated the cultural significance of Jallikattu but has termed the matter as “subjudice”, he said.

“AG said clearly that ordinance can be passed by the state Govt but till now TN CM is silent,” said MK Stalin. He added, “As the leader of opposition, I also asked for Assembly Session but no answer; so tomorrow we will be holding rail roko protest,” he added.

“Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Panneerselvam should immediately convene an all-party meeting to discuss this extraordinary situation and following that a special session of the state Assembly, should also be held tomorrow itself for taking legal steps to conduct Jallikattu,” he said in a statement,” Stalin, said in a statement.

Agitation against Jallikattu ban is already in full-swing and thousands of protesters have been on the streets of Tamil Nadu for the past two days. The Supreme Court had banned the sport on demand of People’s Ethical Treatment of Animals stating that the sport can be played only if it does not hurt the bulls. But according to supporters this isn’t fair as it is something entrenched in their culture.