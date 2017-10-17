Diwali 2017 Special: How to Throw A Diwali Party This Year

Diwali is not just the festival of lights but also a time for everyone to come together, and celebrate this wonderful festival with all their loved ones. (File Photo/Reuters)

Diwali is not just the festival of lights but also a time for everyone to come together, and celebrate this wonderful festival with all their loved ones. And what can be a better way to celebrate this festival other than throwing a party on this occasion. A party will be a perfect way to spread the aura of happiness that comes with this auspicious festival. Many people must have already started organising their Diwali parties. While some are used to throwing a party, some get stumped as they might be new to the process. However, planning a perfect party can be a nightmare for anyone and ruin the festival. So, here are a few tips that will make people talk about your party till the next Diwali and make the arrangements for it, hassle-free.

The Finance

To throw a party, you need money but it is not necessary that you go extravagant to throw a memorable party. You can be economical and still rule the hearts of your guest. Allocate a certain amount of money for drinks, food, décor and other essentials, and don’t spend lavishly on anything and everything.

Party’s Delight

Good food sets the tone of the party, so, go for delicious but not so expensive food. Keep light starters, main course and after dinner snacks. You can exclude deserts as Diwali, in a way, marks the onset of Winters. So, people might not go for ice-creams, cold-coffees, chilled Lassi or custards. However, usually people like to stay awake late in the night on Diwali, so, after dinner snacks like chips or pop-corn, carbonated drinks can be excellent options to go for.

The Decor:

The decor can be maintained through a golden rule: Avoid excessive lighting and too much darkening. This simply means switch to fancy romantic lights. You can go for lanterns and diyas to create a festive atmosphere. Incense candles can weave magic as a light fragrance always wins heart. Coming to the sitting arrangement, don’t go for sofas, rather choose putting mattresses and cushions on the floor. This will aggravate the festive cheer.

Music and Dance:

We Indians (by and large) love to dance on happy occasions. So, don’t forget to play music to make your party a really happening one. Create a chart before-hand that includes party track in the starting and shifts to light melodious tracks after that. This will ensure your guests to groove at first and after they get tired of dancing, they can relax playing games and listening heart-warming music.

Games:

Your guest came, they greeted and they ate the food, but what after that? To keep the momentum of the party going, prepare games in advance. You can go for card games, or a game as simple as dumb charades. This will not only bring the people together but will fill your party with memories. Also, these games will keep your party alive even late in the night.