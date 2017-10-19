Diwali 2017: PM Narendra Modi greets nation on festival of lights

Diwali 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali. The Prime Minister has posted an image on Twitter. (Image- Twitter/narendramodi)

Diwali 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali. The Prime Minister has posted an image on Twitter. The image contains a lamp and message. “May this auspicious festival brighten your lives with prosperity and good health and may there be happiness all around,” the message reads. PM Modi wrote ‘Happy Diwali to everyone’! Yesterday, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu had greeted people on the eve of Diwali, stressing the need for celebrating the festival in a ‘pollution-free manner’. In his message, President Kovind had said the festival celebrates the victory of light over darkness, goodness over evil and justice over injustice. “On this occasion, let us initiate efforts towards illuminating the lives of all with joy and prosperity…let us share our happiness with the needy,” President Kovind had said.

US President Donald Trump celebrated his first Diwali at the White House. President Trump had hailed the extraordinary contributions of Indian-Americans to science, medicine, business and education in the country. President Trump was joined by senior Indian-American members of his administration including Nikki Haley, his Ambassador to the United Nations and Seema Verma Administrator, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Ajit Pai, Chairman of the US Federal Communications Commission and Raj Shah, his Principal Deputy Press Secretary also joined Diwali celebrations.

“As we do (celebrate Diwali) so, we especially remember the People of India, the home of the Hindu faith, who have built the world’s largest democracy,” Trump said in a Facebook post along with a video of his Diwali celebrations inside the Oval Office. President Trump said he greatly valued his “very strong relationship” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President Trump said he was deeply honoured to be joined by so many administration officials and leaders of the Indian-American community in celebrating Diwali — the festival of lights. The president’s daughter Ivanka also joined him in celebrations, according to a picture released by the White House.