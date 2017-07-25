DISTURBING VIDEO: Mountaineering expert girl slips from rooftop during demo in ICG Jaipur, dies in front of father

A shocking incident has been reported from Jaipur. (Photo: YouTube and Aditi’s FB profile)

A shocking incident has been reported from Jaipur. A girl died after falling from the rooftop of a building. The deceased has been identified as Aditi Sanghi. This becomes even more shocking because the girl was a trainer cum instructor of mountaineering. The horrifying incident took place at International College for Girls (ICG) in Jaipur when a demonstration of mountaineering and rope climbing was going on. The demonstration was being conducted by the deceased girl and her father Sunil Sanghi. The unfortunate incident happened when Aditi was watching another student coming down the zip line. Here is the sequence of events which led to Aditi’s death.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, during the rope climbing demonstration demo, 15 girls were supposed to come from rooftop to ground, one by one. Aditi instructed a girl to wear safety gear and climb down to the ground. As the trainee was climbing down, all of a sudden Aditi, who was standing at the rooftop, lost her balance and slipped. Aditi fell from the rooftop onto the ground and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Later, she was declared dead.

Aditi’s father Sunil Sanghi is associated with a mountaineering academy in Jaipur and provides training at several colleges, according to NDTV. Aditi often accompanied him to practice sessions.

Police is now investigating the matter as the officials have ruled out any case of suicide, NDTV reported.

