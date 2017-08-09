District Cooperative Central Bank CEO held for accepting bribe of Rs 27,000

DCCB Chief Executive Officer CEO Vinod Gupta (52) was allegedly taking the bribe from a stationery supplier. (Representational image/Reuters)

A top official of the District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) in Durg was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau officials today for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 27,000 for extending an official favour. DCCB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vinod Gupta (52) was allegedly taking the bribe from a stationery supplier for clearing his pending bill of Rs 1,89,263 related to printing works, an ACB official here told PTI.

The complainant, a native of Kohka area in Durg, runs a cooperative printing press which deals in printing of stationery material for cooperative banks, he said. The agency set a trap after the stationery supplier approached them. Gupta was booked under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is on.