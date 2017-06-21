Disproportionate Assets Case: CBI books IIT-Goa Director B K Mishra

The agency has alleged that Mishra, who was Director at Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology-Bhubaneswar before joining the top post at the newly set IIT, had amassed assets to the tune of Rs 2.15 crore between 2006 and 2016. (Representational Image: Reuters)

The CBI has booked the Director of Indian Institute of Technology-Goa, B K Mishra, for allegedly amassing Rs 1.14 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income. The agency has alleged that Mishra, who was Director at Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology-Bhubaneswar before joining the top post at the newly set IIT, had amassed assets to the tune of Rs 2.15 crore between 2006 and 2016. It is alleged that Rs 1.14 crore are assets acquired by him which are disproportionate to the known sources of his income during this period, a CBI FIR claims.

The FIR alleges that at the start of the check period, i.e on April 1, 2006, he had movable and immovable assets to the tune of Rs 3.79 lakh in his and his wife’s name. However, at the end of August 31, 2016, the assets shot to Rs 2.19 crore, it further says.

The CBI has alleged that during the period Mishra had earned Rs 2.32 crore as income from various sources. This amount also included earnings by his wife. The agency which registered the FIR based on “source information” claimed that during the period his expenses on repayments of loans, children’s education, kitchen were over Rs 1.31 crore. Mishra’s likely savings during the period were little over Rs 1 crore, it concluded. “…and against this likely saving, Dr B K Mishra has acquired assets (movable/immovable) to the tune of Rs 2.15 crore.

Hence Dr Barada Kant Mishra is in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 1.14 crore to his known sources of income during the aforesaid check period and the acquisition of the same is not likely to be accounted for satisfactorily by him,” the CBI has alleged in the FIR. Emails sent to the director’s official id and to the institute’s public relations officer seeking their responses remained unanswered.