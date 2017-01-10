Displeased Swamy urges Prime Minister to remove Das from SEBI selection list

A letter of CBI Director has been produced by Swamy to Shaktikanta Das due to excessive delay in the Aircel-Maxis scam probe.(Reuters)

Subramanian Swamy showed total disagreement after media reports claiming Shaktikanta Das as one of the candidates for the new SEBI Chief surfaced.

Swamy called him ‘corrupt’ and ‘Chidambaram’s confidant’ he urged the Prime Minister to remove his name from the SEBI selection panel.

A letter of CBI Director has been produced by Swamy to Shaktikanta Das due to excessive delay in the Aircel-Maxis scam probe mainly because of the non cooperation from Finance Ministry.

Swamy accused Shaktikanta of acting according to Chidambaram and misusing his power to destroy evidence against the former Finance Minister.

In the letter to the Prime Minister, Swamy has stated the following:

*Das was supposed to retire from service in February. His first posting in the state of Tamil Nadu had his alleged involvement in several corruption cases including land allotment to foreign collaboration agreement.

*After his promotion in Delhi as a close confidant of the former Finance Minister, he has been seen to have acted in favour of the former minister, covering scams, delaying investigation and has extended every other support possible. Financial help was given to him and Das helped him cover up his involvement in 2G Spectrum Scam, Aircel-Maxis scam, NSE fraud, and manipulate probes against him.

The Senior BJP leader stands against the proposal of electing him as the chief of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and pleads Modi to call for a review in this case.