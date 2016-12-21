Dismiss Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P.Rama Mohana Rao, demand DMK, PMK

Leaders of Tamil Nadu’s opposition DMK and PMK demanded immediate dismissal of chief Secretary P.Rama Mohana Rao. (AP)

Leaders of Tamil Nadu’s opposition DMK and PMK demanded immediate dismissal of chief Secretary P.Rama Mohana Rao, whose residence was raided on Wednesday by Income Tax officials.

Raids were also conducted in several other places connected to Rao, his son and also the residence of Ramesh, Private Secretary of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam. Speaking to reporters here, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly M.K.Stalin said the Chief Secretary should immediately resign.

You may also like to watch:

The DMK leader also said that it was most important for the Chief Minister to appoint a new Chief Secretary in Rao’s place. He also demanded a detailed statement from Pannerselvam on the issue.

Terming it as a disgrace for the state, PMK founder S. Ramadoss demanded Rao’s dismissal and legal action against him. Rao was appointed to the most important post overlooking the seniority of several other IAS officials.