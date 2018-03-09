Dismantle ‘special terrorist zones’: India’s brutal take-down of Pakistan at UN, this time by MEA’s youngest

Notably, India had earlier used terms like “Terroristan” and “Ivy League of Terrorism” to point out the alarming situation across the Line of Control (LoC).

In a sharp dig and arguably the strongest-possible comeback at Pakistan on the issue of terrorism, India has asked it to destroy “special terrorist zones”, safe havens and sanctuaries. The new term coined by India comes after its previous takedowns of the Islamist country at the global body through coinages like “Terroristan” and “Ivy League of Terrorism”. The hard-hitting statement was made by Mini Devi Kumam, who is said to be India’s youngest officer in Geneva. Notably, India had earlier used terms like “Terroristan” and “Ivy League of Terrorism” to point out the alarming situation across the Line of Control (LoC).

Exercising its right to response to Pakistan’s statement at the 37th Session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, India accused Pakistan of making misleading references in connection with issues pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir. India has rejected Islamabad’s concerns as ‘dubious’. India has said that Pakistan has been using terrorism as a state policy under the guise of concern for human rights.

In the statement, Kumam cited terrorism as the “real problem” in Jammu and Kashmir. She also said that Pakistan has been continuously providing substance to terrorist activities. Kumam has even raised difficulties that minorities like Hindu, Sikh, Christian women face in Pakistan. In the statement, India has asked Pakistan to provide freedom to people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Read Full Text of India’s reply to Pakistan

This, however, is not the first time that Pakistan has been embarrassed at the UN by the the brilliance of MEA’s sharp, young lot. Kumam’s strong rebuttal comes months after First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN Eenam Gambhir had flayed Pakistan over former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s remarks about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Gambhir had called Pakistan “a terrorist state” which she claimed funds and supports terrorist groups against neighbouring countries like India.

Meanwhile, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin has also said that dreaded terror organisations like Taliban, Haqqani network, ISIS, Al Qaeda, LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed were still receiving support. He also said despite international community’s efforts, those supporting terrorists affecting Afghanistan haven’t deterred.

Asserting that the challenges posed by cross-border terrorism emanating from safe havens and sanctuaries to Afghanistan and to our region must be addressed, the ambassador said that any violence needs a robust response and the irreconcilable guns need to be silenced.