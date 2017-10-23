Dirty cash in Gujarat: Congress, BJP play blame game ahead of assembly elections

Patedar leader Narendra Patel. (ANI)

Gujarat elections 2017: Ahead of the crucial polls in the state, ruling BJP and Congress are locked in a blame game over alleged bribe offers to buy the loyalty of leaders. On Sunday, Patidar leader from North Gujarat, Narendra Patel, made a shocking allegation that he was offered a Rs 1 crore cash by the BJP to take the side of the saffron party. Narendra also appeared on camera with wads of cash.

However, BJP dismissed the Patidar leader’s allegation, saying it was a congress conspiracy to draw the support of powerful Patel community ahead of the polls in the state. Narendra is the convenor of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) in north Gujarat. His allegations came just a few hours after he was welcomed into the BJP. Narendra told media that he was offered money through Varun Patel, one of the close aides of Hardik Patel and now with the BJP.

Narendra alleged that Varun had made a Rs 1 crore deal with the saffron party for him. He was already given Rs 10 lakh in advance and the rest of the money was to be paid today. However, Varun hit back, saying Narendra should have taken the entire Rs 1 crore and then done the press conference. “Why did he just take Rs 10 lakhs,” Varun said while claiming that the Patel community is moving back to the BJP and the Congress is scared of this.

“I was offered Rs 1 crore to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. I have already been given Rs 10 lakh advance. Varun Patel took me to a meeting where it was discussed that I will be given Rs 1 Cr and received the money from his hands. This Rs 10 lakh is no hard-earned money. This is the result of corruption. I am a shaheed of Mehsana. I will return this money. I don’t want this money. I have joined this movement only for Patidars, not for my political interests,” Narendra said.

BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said that the allegation made by Narendra are false.

Meanwhile, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has also jumped into this political blame game. While sharing the news on the alleged bribe offered by BJP, Rahul on Monday tweeted, “Gujarat is priceless. It has never been bought. It can never be bought. It will never be bought.”

The Congress vice-president has been trying hard to woo the Patel voters in the state.

Gujarat Assembly elections are likely to be held in December.