Diplomat Eenam Gambhir, who called Pakistan as Terroristan, robbed off her phone in Delhi

Eenam Gambhir, at her speech at the UN General Assembly this year described Pakistan as “Terroristan” (Image Credit: ANI)

Eenam Gambhir, India’s First Secretary in Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, has become the victim of notorious thieves and snatchers in Delhi. Eenam Gambhir is posted in New York. She has visited her home for the vacation. On Saturday night, Eenam Gambhir was out for a walk with her mother when two men on a motorbike snatched her mobile phone. A case has been registered with Delhi Police about the same. It was confirmed by her father, Jagdish Kumar Gambhir, that her iPhone had important work-related documents. He also confirmed that her phone had a US-registered SIM card.

At the UN General Assembly on September 22 this year, the Indian diplomat had called Pakistan as “terroristan” – “a geography synonymous with terror” with a flourishing “industry” producing and exporting global terrorism.

In her speech at the UN Assembly, Eenam Gambhir said, “Pakistan is now ”Terroristan’, with a flourishing industry producing and exporting global terrorism. Its current state can be gauged from the fact that Hafiz Mohammed Saeed, a leader of the UN designated terrorist organization Lashkar-i-Taiba, is now sought to be legitimized as a leader of a political party.”

During her speech, Gambhir exposed Pakistan’s hypocrisy and described Sharif’s speech as a “long tirade” about the situation in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. She exercised India’s Right of Reply at the Assembly. She said, “The land of Taxila, one of the greatest learning centres of ancient times, is now host to the Ivy League of terrorism. It attracts aspirants and apprentices from all over the world.”

Meanwhile, fighting the ever-rising crime in the city, a brave girl in her 20s fought a snatching attempt in north Delhi’s Lahori Gate area on November 1. She even chased down the man who tried to run away with her cell phone. The girl and her sister were returning after shopping when a man snatched the later’s phone.

In another incident earlier in January this year, a brave girl hockey player in Delhi chased two miscreants and caught hold of one of them after they snatched her friend’s cell phone in a bus in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area. Ritu Bhoraiya, who has represented Haryana and Delhi in national hockey tournaments, was going to Peeragarhi along with her two friends in a bus when the snatchers struck on January 20.