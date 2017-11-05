Dineshwar Sharma Kashmir visit: Will not meet special representative, says Syed Ali Shah Geelani-led outfit

Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (PTI)

Ahead of the visit of Dineshwar Sharma to the Valley, hardline Hurriyat Conference led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani today claimed that an official of the state government approached them for facilitating a meeting of the separatist leader with the Centre’s special representative. The outfit claimed that its leaders would not meet the Centre’s special representative for Kashmir. “A state representative, on the intervening night of November 4 and 5, expressed desire to meet the Hurriyat chairman to facilitate his meeting with the designate interlocutor,” a Hurriyat spokesman said here. He said that according to Hurriyat “forced negotiations” have no political or moral justifications. “We reject the dialogue offer…It is mere rhetoric and wastage of time and no section of Hurriyat or group will meet designate interlocutor or participate in this futile exercise,” the spokesman said.