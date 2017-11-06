Dineshwar Sharma in Jammu & Kashmir: Centre’s interlocutor to commence three-day visit; meetings with Hurriyat leaders unconfirmed

Dineshwar Sharma will commence his three-day tour from today where he will start the multi-layered dialogue process. (PTI)

It is the first for Former Intelligence Bureau Chief Dineshwar Sharma that he will be visiting the state of Jammu & Kashmir as Centre’s new interlocutor since his appointment. Sharma will commence his three-day tour from today where he will start the multi-layered dialogue process.

As per IANS report, Sharma will start the dialogue process with various political parties, socio-cultural organisations, individuals and opinion makers. Although there has been no confirmation about his meeting with any of the Hurriyat groups, sources say that attempts have made to persuade Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani to meet the interlocutor. “While Geelani Sahib does not oppose a dialogue process, but at the same time he is not ready to facilitate a process that is aimed at delaying rather than resolving the basic issue,” sources said. Meanwhile, the joint resistance leadership (JRL), including Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik, have dismissed any possibility of a dialogue with Dineshwar Sharma.

But, interlocutor Sharma had earlier said that his first visit will be meant to chalk out plans for the talks as well as to assess the ground situation in J&K. “There is no plan, there can’t be a plan. As (Home Minister) Rajnath Singhji has clarified, it is going to be a long process. I am going there to hear the views of the people, take suggestions from everybody. Let me meet people… only then will a clear picture emerge”, Sharma was quoted by IE.

As per The Indian Express, Sharma is scheduled to travel to Srinagar today, from where he will head to Jammu on November 9, and would be back in Delhi on November 11.