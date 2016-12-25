Dinanath Bhargava who sketched national emblem dies at 89 in Indore

Bhargava was suffering from cardiac ailments since past decade, family sources said. (PTI)

Dinanath Bhargava, a co-artist in the team that sketched the national emblem ‘Lion Capital of Ashoka’ and decorated the pages of the Constitution’s manuscript, died at the age of 89 in Indore yesterday.

Bhargava was suffering from cardiac ailments since past decade, family sources said.

His daughter-in-law Sapekshi Bhargava told PTI that he breathed his last yesterday. “He is survived by four children including two sons. Elder son is living in Germany,” she added.

Born on November 1, 1927 at Multai in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh, Bhargava was chosen by noted painter Nandlal Bose (then the Principal of Kala Bhavan Shanti Niketan) in the group for designing the pages of the Indian Constitution’s manuscript.

Bhargava, who was in early 20s, was pursuing 3-year Diploma in Fine Arts at Shanti Niketan at that time, the family informed.